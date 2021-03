Hoffman pitched five innings in Tuesday's start against the Padres, allowing three runs (all in the first inning) while retiring 12 of his last 13 batters, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Nightengale suggests that Hoffman has a good chance of winning a spot in the Reds' rotation to begin the season, ahead of teammate Jose De Leon. The Reds like what Tejay Antone can do out of the bullpen, and Sonny Gray is likely to begin the season on the IL, so there are spots to be won.