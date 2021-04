Hoffman (2-1) picked up the win in Friday's 10-3 rout over Cleveland, allowing one run on seven hits and three walks over six innings while striking out four.

The right-hander found out earlier this week he would remain in the rotation after the return of Sonny Gray, and Hoffman celebrated with his first quality start of the season, tossing 58 of 91 pitches for strikes. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Thursday, at home against the Diamondbacks.