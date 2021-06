Manager David Bell said Tuesday that Hoffman (shoulder) could go on a rehab assignment later this month, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bell was far from specific in updating the right-hander's return timeline, but it appears evident that he's likely a ways out from going on a rehab assignment. Given that he'll likely need to make multiple rehab outings when that time comes, a mid-to-late-June return to the Reds seems like the absolute best case scenario at this point.