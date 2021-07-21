Hoffman (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Mets.

Hoffman had been on the injured list since late May due to a right shoulder impingement, but he made four rehab starts at Triple-A Louisville prior to his activation. He most recently pitched July 7, when he tossed 82 pitches across 5.1 innings during his rehab outing. Manager David Bell said that the Reds will consider using a six-man rotation going forward, but it's not yet clear whether Hoffman will remain in the rotation following Wednesday's start.