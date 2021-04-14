The Reds officially moved Jose De Leon to the bullpen Wednesday, which means that Hoffman will remain in the rotation, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Neither Hoffman nor De Leon pitched well over the weekend against the Diamondbacks, but the presumed favorite prior to the weekend was Hoffman. The decision was necessitated by the return of Sonny Gray from the IL. It might be likely that Hoffman could have some security in the role with Michael Lorenzen being placed on the 60-day DL, but it's still also possible that Tejay Antone, who threw 60 pitches in his last relief outing, could ultimately start.