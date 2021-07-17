Hoffman (shoulder) confirmed Saturday that he's set to return from the injured list to start Wednesday against the Mets, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reds manager David Bell hinted earlier in the day that the team was looking at temporarily going to a six-man rotation, and it appears that will indeed be the case. It's not clear whether Hoffman will be in line for multiple starts or if he'll make just one before retreating to the bullpen. It's also possible he sticks around as a starter while Vladimir Gutierrez loses his place, though Gutierrez's 4.29 ERA in nine starts this season beats Hoffman's 4.61 mark in 10 trips to the mound.