Hoffman allowed three earned runs on one hit and five walks while striking out three across four innings of work Tuesday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Hoffman threw only 38 of his 73 pitches for strikes and walked multiple batters in both the first and fourth innings. He managed to hold the Dodgers scoreless through three innings, but led off his final frame with two walks and then surrendered a home run to Will Smith. Now through 24.1 innings on the campaign, Hoffman has maintained a solid 3.33 ERA but has only a 19:12 K:BB. He's projected to draw the White Sox on Monday for his next turn through the rotation.