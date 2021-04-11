Hoffman (1-1) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

After inducing 13 swinging strikes on 77 pitches in a win over the Cardinals in his Reds debut, Hoffman managed just seven swinging strikes on 82 pitches Saturday. Two of the three runs charged to Hoffman crossed the plate after he exited the game, but the right-hander had issues with command during his time on the mound, as evidenced by the fact he had more walks than strikeouts. If Jose De Leon has a better outing Sunday, Cincinnati could opt to keep De Leon in the rotation over Hoffman with Sonny Gray (back) due to return next week.