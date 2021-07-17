The Reds will consider going with a temporary six-man rotation when Hoffman (shoulder) comes off the IL next week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell wants to give Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo a couple of extra days given that they didn't get much more than their usual rest after last weekend's series in Milwaukee. "There is a chance we would add (Hoffman) in for a couple of reasons," Bell said. "Some of our starters with (Tyler) Mahle pitching tonight, Luis (Castillo) pitching tomorrow, they're getting an extra day or two, but not an extra four days. There was only so many guys we could do that with, where we could give them a larger break."