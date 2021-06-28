Reds manager David Bell said Monday that Hoffman (shoulder) will make a third rehab start for Triple-A Louisville later this week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hoffman's second rehab outing came Sunday, when he struck out six over four scoreless frames. He was capped at 49 pitches in that outing, so the Reds may want to see him increase his count to the 60-to-75 range before activating him from the 10-day injured list prior to the All-Star break. The Reds have yet to determine Hoffman's role upon returning from the IL, but he would have to settle for bullpen duties if the club opts to keep Vladimir Gutierrez in the rotation.