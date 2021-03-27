Hoffman is expected to open the season as the Reds' fourth starter, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hoffman probably won't make many turns in the rotation, as it took injuries to Sonny Gray (back), Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) and Tejay Antone (hip) for him to earn a starting role. He's an interesting streaming candidate in the first week of the season, as he'll face the Pirates in his first start, but he's tough to roster in most leagues. His 6.40 ERA in 230.2 career major-league innings is quite poor even when accounting for the fact that he called Coors Field home.