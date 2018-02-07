Reds' Jeff Manship: Joins Reds on minor-league deal
The Reds signed Manship to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Manship had a 3.67 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 21 starts with the NC Dinos in the Korea Baseball Organization in 2017. The 33-year-old spent the prior two seasons in Cleveland with a 2.07 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 69 strikeouts over 82.2 innings of relief, and a strong spring training would likely provide him a solid opportunity in Cincinnati's bullpen for 2018.
