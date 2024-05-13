Candelario went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Candelario nearly missed a grand slam in the first inning and settled for a three-run double. This was just his second multi-RBI effort in 34 games this season. He's still battling a season-opening slump, but Candelario's bat has shown life of late. He's hit safely in four of the last five games, going 7-for-20 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI. Perhaps this recent five-game run will prompt a move up the batting order -- Candelario opened as the team's cleanup hitter but has since moved to the lower-third. The Reds are last in MLB with a .556 OPS out of the cleanup spot.