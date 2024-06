Candelario went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 5-2 win over Boston.

Candelario had been battling tendinitis in the back of his right knee, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, but he was ready to go Friday with the help of the Reds' training staff. The knee didn't cool off Candelario's scoring bat. He homered in his first two plate appearances -- the second two-HR game this month -- and is batting .347/.351/.736 over 18 games in June.