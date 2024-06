Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Brewers.

Candelario had two of Cincinnati's five hits, including a ninth-inning double that plated the club's lone run. The once-struggling infielder is having himself a June, going 20-for-56 (.357) with six home runs, four doubles and 14 RBI through 13 games.