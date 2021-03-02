Biddle (shoulder) is listed as one of the Reds' available relievers for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Biddle spent the final month of the 2020 season on the Reds' injured list with an inflamed left shoulder before the team outrighted him off the 40-man roster in October. After electing free agency, Biddle rejoined the Reds on a minor-league deal that included an invite to spring training, which will give him the opportunity to compete for an Opening Day bullpen role with the big club. Over parts of three seasons in the big leagues with Cincinnati, Atlanta, Seattle and Texas, Biddle owns a 4.68 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 94:54 K:BB across 92.1 innings.