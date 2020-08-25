site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jesse Biddle: Contract selected
By
RotoWire Staff
Biddle's contract was selected by the Reds prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
He takes the place of Anthony DeSclafani (paternity list) on the active roster. Biddle will like work as a long reliever while on the active roster.
