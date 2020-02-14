Play

Biddle won't pitch until the second week of camp as he works his way back from September arthroscopic surgery, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

BIddle missed the second half of last season due to shoulder troubles and isn't free of them to start this year, either. Whether or not he'll be able to pitch enough this spring to make a case for a roster spot remains to be seen.

