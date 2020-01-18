Reds' Jesse Biddle: Reaches MiLB deal with Reds
Biddle signed a minor-league contract with Cincinnati on Friday, which includes an invitation to spring training, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Biddle spent time in Atlanta, Seattle and Texas last season, struggling to an 8.36 ERA and 2.29 WHIP with a 26:22 K:BB over 28 innings out of the bullpen. Despite his struggles, he'll have a chance to earn a spot in the Reds' bullpen during spring training.
