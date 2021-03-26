site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-jesse-biddle-reassigned-to-minor-league-camp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Jesse Biddle: Reassigned to minor league camp
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Biddle was one of three players assigned to the Reds' minor league camp Friday, along with LHP Brandon Finnegan and C Rocky Gale.
Biddle was already up against it to make the team, and then he had to deal with shoulder problems at the start of spring training.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.