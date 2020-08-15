Winker went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Friday's 8-1 win over the Pirates.

Since Aug. 4, you may not have been able to find a hotter hitter in the league than Winker. The 26-year-old has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games including seven multi-hit games and has five long balls over the last five contests for the Reds. With so many options in the outfield, Winker probably knew there wasn't going to be many opportunities for him to get consistent playing time, but as long as he stays hot with his bat, the Buffalo native should have the DH spot locked down and should continue to see some time in the field on occasion.