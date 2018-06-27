Winker is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta is bringing southpaw Sean Newcomb to the hill for the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Winker will take a seat, clearing a spot in the lineup for Adam Duvall. Winker is hitting just .188 against lefties this season, though he has reached base at a .350 clip in those matchups.