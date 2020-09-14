Winker (back) remains out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Winker will miss his fourth straight game while he continues to battle tightness in his back. The Reds' decision to resist placing Winker on the injured list up to this point suggests he's viewed as day-to-day, but his ongoing absence may nonetheless prompt risk-averse fantasy managers to avoid using him in weekly lineups. Nick Castellanos will serve as the Reds' designated hitter with Winker out for Game 1 of the twin bill, while Aristedes Aquino picks up a start in right field.