Reyes was called up by the Reds on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Cincinnati needed to reinforce the bullpen after it was forced to cover five innings in relief of Homer Bailey on Monday. Reyes has a 5.97 ERA at the Double-A level so far this year, but the estimators point to him being roughly two runs better than that number would suggest. He's posted a 39:11 K:BB and has allowed just four home runs in 37.2 innings.