Reds' Jesus Reyes: Moved to 40-man roster
Reyes was added to the Reds' 40-man roster Monday.
Now that he's on the 40-man roster, Reyes will be protected from the Rule 5 draft. Reyes pitched 15 games (85.2 innings) at High-A Daytona and 10 games (51.2 innings) at Double-A Pensacola in 2017. His performance was similar at each location, as he posted a 3.78 ERA with Daytona and 3.31 ERA with Pensacola.
