Reyes was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reyes failed to lock down an Opening Day roster spot thanks to his lackluster spring, during which he allowed eight runs in seven innings of work. He'll provide pitching depth for the Reds in 2019.

