Pereda signed a minor-league deal with the Reds on Tuesday and received an invitation to spring training.

The 26-year-old backstop spent all of 2022 in the Giants' organization at the Triple-A level, where he slashed .272/.371/.379 over 246 plate appearances -- all significant improvements from his 2021 campaign. If he can impress in spring training, Pereda will have an outside chance at making the 26-man roster as a backup catcher, but he would have to beat out Luke Maile and Chuckie Robinson for that to happen.