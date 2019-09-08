Herget was recalled by the Reds on Sunday.

Herget made the first three big-league appearances of his career back in July, allowing three runs in 3.2 innings of work. He recorded a 2.91 ERA in 58.2 innings for Triple-A Louisville this season, though that came with a worryingly high 14.3 percent walk rate and a good but not great 27.1 percent strikeout rate.

More News
Our Latest Stories