Play

Herget was designated for assignment by the Reds on Monday.

Herget will clear a space on the 40-man roster for Justin Shafer, acquired from the Blue Jays in a corresponding move. Herget posted a respectable 4.26 ERA in his 6.1 inning big-league debut last season, though he didn't strike out a single one of the 26 batters he faced.

More News
Our Latest Stories