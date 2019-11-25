Reds' Jimmy Herget: Removed from 40-man roster
Herget was designated for assignment by the Reds on Monday.
Herget will clear a space on the 40-man roster for Justin Shafer, acquired from the Blue Jays in a corresponding move. Herget posted a respectable 4.26 ERA in his 6.1 inning big-league debut last season, though he didn't strike out a single one of the 26 batters he faced.
