Reds' JJ Bleday: Blasts 13th homer in blowout win

Bleday went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's 12-0 win over the Mets.

With Cincinnati already in control, Bleday put an exclamation point on the offensive outburst by launching a three-run homer off David Peterson in the eighth inning. The blast was his 13th of the season and continued a recent power surge, as he has now homered three times over his last five games. The outfielder is now slashing .272/.367/.586 with 10 doubles, one triple, 34 RBI, 26 runs scored and two stolen bases across 188 plate appearances.