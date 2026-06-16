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Reds' JJ Bleday: Blasts 13th homer in blowout win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bleday went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's 12-0 win over the Mets.

With Cincinnati already in control, Bleday put an exclamation point on the offensive outburst by launching a three-run homer off David Peterson in the eighth inning. The blast was his 13th of the season and continued a recent power surge, as he has now homered three times over his last five games. The outfielder is now slashing .272/.367/.586 with 10 doubles, one triple, 34 RBI, 26 runs scored and two stolen bases across 188 plate appearances.

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