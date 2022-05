Boyle has a 0.65 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in six starts at High-A Dayton, striking 43 and walking 21 over 27.2 innings. He has allowed only six hits.

When Boyle was drafted in the fifth round out of Notre Dame, the book on him was that his massive fastball would generate many strikeouts and many walks, and that's been the case here. The upset is that he's stayed in the rotation so far, instead of being converted into a closer.