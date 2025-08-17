La Sorsa (0-1) took the loss against the Brewers on Saturday after giving up a three-run home run in the 11th inning.

La Sorsa was brought up from Triple-A Louisville on Friday and tossed a scoreless inning during Friday's contest. He was brought in for the 11th inning Saturday and tasked to keep things tied at 3-3, but the game was blown wide open after his changeup to Andruw Monasterio was taken deep to left field for a three-run homer. La Sorsa has yielded four major-league home runs despite appearing in just six games this season, which has inflated his numbers to a 9.53 ERA and 2.12 WHIP over 5.2 innings.