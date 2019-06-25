Reds' Joe Mantiply: Back in action
Mantiply (elbow) is back in action at Triple-A Louisville after missing the 2018 season following Tommy John surgery. He has pitched in three games there, posting a 4.50 ERA over four innings.
Mantiply isn't on the 40-man roster or even considered a big prospect. He had a brief taste of the majors in his age-25 season with the Tigers in 2016. In many ways he represents the grind that the vast majority of minor leaguers go through, hoping to get another look at the majors.
