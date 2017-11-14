Mantiply signed a minor-league deal with the Reds on Monday that includes and invitation to spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Mantiply spent all of 2017 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after failing to break camp with the Yankees. He held his own in the minors, compiling a 2.83 ERA and 62:18 K:BB in 70 innings, but never received a promotion thanks to New York's elite bullpen. He'll compete for a back-end bullpen spot for the Reds out of spring, though he could wind up at Triple-A to open the season.