Kuhnel had a nice spring campaign, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings, striking out three against one walk and two hits. He's a dark horse candidate for the Opening Day roster, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Five bullpen spots are spoken for - Raisel Iglesias, Amir Garrett, Michael Lorenzen, Pedro Strop and Robert Stephenson are all safely on the team. The Reds could keep two or three more relievers, most likely three with the new 26-man roster. He throws hard and closed games in the minors, with decent but not elite strikeout numbers.