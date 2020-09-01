site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Joel Kuhnel: Heads back to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Reds optioned Kuhnel to their alternate training site Monday.
Kuhnel's latest stint with the big club lasted only two days. His demotion cleared room on the active roster for outfielder Aristides Aquino.
