Reds' Joel Kuhnel: Joins big club
Kuhnel was recalled from the alternate training site Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old will rejoin the active roster with Jesse Biddle (shoulder) landing on the injured list. Kuhnel allowed two solo homers over one inning during his lone appearance this season.
