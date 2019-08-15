Kuhnel had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Kuhnel will get his first taste of the majors after compiling a sharp 2.18 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 50:16 K:BB across 53.2 innings between Louisville and Double-A Chattanooga. The 24-year-old right-hander has some experience in the ninth inning (42 saves over the past three seasons), so he could work his way into a high-leverage role with the big club if his success in the minors translates. Jared Hughes was placed on waivers -- and claimed by the Phillies -- in a corresponding move.

