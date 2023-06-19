Votto (shoulder/biceps) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday and will start at first base and bat sixth in the Reds' series opener versus the Rockies, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto had some starts and stops as he worked his way back from left shoulder and biceps surgery, but he said Monday that he feels "much more like myself." The 39-year-old slashed .162/.385/.351 with two home runs and an 11:13 K:BB over 12 games during his most recent rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville. Since he's returning from a long-term absence, Votto will likely receive plenty of days off in the early going as the Reds ease him back into the mix while also juggle a batting order which is suddenly teeming with appealing options. Fantasy managers in shallower leagues should take a wait-and-see approach before adding Votto off the waiver wire.