Votto (thumb) was on the field taking grounders with a glove before Saturday's game, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto had only done some running and glove-less fielding work before Saturday, so the news suggests progress in his recovery from a fractured left thumb. Although he's certainly not the offensive force he once was, Votto remains a legitimate contributor for the Reds and will presumably be their everyday first baseman once healthy.