Votto went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 14-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

The veteran first baseman started the scoring with a three-run shot during the opening frame, and he also came around to score on Tyler Stephenson's homer during the eighth inning. Votto extended his hit streak to six games and has gone 7-for-21 with three home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI and eight runs during that span.