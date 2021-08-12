Votto went 4-for-5 with two home runs, four total runs and a walk in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Braves.

After Atlanta jumped out to a 5-0 lead, Votto kicked off a comeback with a two-run shot to center field in the sixth inning. He completed the turnaround with a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth to send the game into extra frames, but the Braves ultimately pulled out the win on a walkoff three-run blast by Ozzie Albies. The disappointing outcome not withstanding, it was another big game for the veteran first baseman, who is slashing .352/.440/.868 with a league-leading 14 home runs and 32 RBI over 24 games since the All-Star break.