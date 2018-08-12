Reds' Joey Votto: Delivers as pinch hitter

Votto (knee) served as pinch hitter Saturday, delivering an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Reds' eventual victory.

Votto has been battling knee soreness and wasn't in the lineup. Though the 34-year-old has had a down year, the Diamondbacks curiously walked Jose Peraza to get to him, and he delivered with the key run-scoring single. Stay tuned for whether Votto will return to the starting card Sunday.