Reds' Joey Votto: Drives in three against Royals
Votto went 1-for-4 with a run, a walk and a three-run triple in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Royals.
Votto broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the 10th with a three-run triple -- his second three-bagger of the year -- off reliever Kevin McCarthy. Votto is now hitting .309 with 30 RBI and 34 runs scored. While his power numbers are down so far, he's carrying the third-best on-base percentage (.433) in the majors, trailing only Mike Trout (.435) and Freddie Freeman (.434).
