Reds' Joey Votto: Eyes Tuesday return from DL

Votto (lower leg) took batting practice, fielded groundballs and ran Sunday with the hope of being activated ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Some thought that Votto could return Sunday already, but with the team's day off Monday, the Reds will instead keep him on the disabled list a bit longer. Tuesday's activation is by no means a sure thing, as the Reds would likely rather have Votto be 100 percent before returning given the team's lowly standing in the NL Central division. However, seeing how much the star first baseman increased his activity Sunday, a Tuesday activation seems well within the realm of possibility.