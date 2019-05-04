Reds' Joey Votto: Goes 0-for-7 in loss

Votto went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Giants.

It was Votto's second career 0-for-7 game. He's a notoriously slow starter, but there are reasons to be concerned; most notably, his strikeout rate is up 10 percentage points from a year ago. The 35-year-old has been mostly batting leadoff since mid-April.

