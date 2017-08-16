Reds' Joey Votto: Historic streak continues

Votto went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Votto has now reached base twice in 20 straight games, tying Barry Bonds and Pete Rose for the second-longest such streak of the modern era. Ted Williams holds the record with 21. The 33-year-old is also just six homers off his career-high mark of 37 -- he recently told Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer that his power surge is the result of a changing strike zone and more inside pitches.