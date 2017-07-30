Reds' Joey Votto: Hits first home run of second half

Votto went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in Saturday's loss to Miami.

It was 16 games between homers for the first baseman, and Votto posted an alarming .204 slugging percentage during that stretch. Traditionally, he's been a much better second-half producer, so fantasy owners shouldn't overreact to his recent struggles.

