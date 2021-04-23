Votto went 2-for-6 with a home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 14-11, extra-innings loss to Arizona.

The veteran first baseman struggled out of the gate but has now recorded multiple hits in four of his last six games, raising his batting average to .247. Now 37, Votto appears to have found a power resurgence late in his career, hitting 11 homers last year and four already in 2021 after totaling only 12 and 15 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Votto's days as an elite hitter may be behind him, but his offensive production remains high enough to merit fantasy consideration.