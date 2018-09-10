Reds' Joey Votto: Homers again in loss
Votto went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Padres.
In his last two games, Votto has two hits: a grand slam and a three-run shot. The veteran lefty has just 11 homers and 64 RBI this season but still owns an .843 OPS.
